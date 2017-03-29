$1.16m write-off

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj making his submission to the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

AN explanation offered by the Ministry of Economy's internal auditor Dominiko Tabuarua on why $1.16 million was written off from the Chinese and Taiwanese trust fund account looked after by the Office of the Prime Minister was not satisfactory to Public Accounts Committee members.

Opposition parliamentarian in the committee, Aseri Radrodro, asked Mr Tabuarua if he could explain why the Ministry of Finance agreed to write-off $1.16m without any supporting documents or proper documentation.

Mr Tabuarua said the exercise should not be seen as a write-off but adjustment and correcting of Government's general ledger accounts. "This audit query has been raised in most ministries and departments.

"Please do note that this is not to be seen as a write-off but as adjustments and correcting of general ledger for Government," he said.

"There was an exercise conducted in 2013, 2014, and 2015 to adjust and update the general ledger, a resolution of a task force headed by the deputy secretary Financial Asset Management Division to correct and update whole of Government accounts."

Mr Radrodro said the explanation offered was unacceptable. "I think that is an unacceptable process where you are trying to balance the book by doing the write-off of assets and liabilities. The important thing is, you don't have the supporting documents to support the figures in the ledger," he said. "I think that's the bottom line and if that process continues then it can be perceived as mismanagement of funds, which is probably supported by the write-offs."

OPM's acting permanent secretary Peniana Lalabalavu asked the committee for time to respond to the questions by Mr Radrodro in writing.

Mr Radrodro said to write-off the said amount, which is quite substantial, may indicate that the OPM's recording of figures in their books did not have proper supporting documentation, which would allow the Ministry of Finance to initiate the write-off process.