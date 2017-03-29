Mothers raise concerns on hospital service

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Five mattresses were laid out on the floor of a ward in the Lautoka Hospital's Maternity Unit. Picture: SUPPLIED.

SOME newborn babies and their mothers have been sleeping on mattresses spread out on the floor over the past few days at the Lautoka Hospital's maternity unit.

The images of the women and their babies were captured by a concerned family member and posted on social media websites.

When a team from this newspaper visited the hospital yesterday, several mothers, who were due to give birth said they too were given mattresses to sleep on.

All of the women this newspaper spoke to preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation. Two women who were waiting to give birth said the unit was full.

"There are a lot of women who are admitted right now. It's really overcrowded," they said.

Another pregnant woman claims she heard someone yelling "some of you will have to be on the floor" when she arrived.

A man whose wife was admitted a few days ago said his wife slept on the floor the first night she arrived at the hospital.

"We couldn't do much," he said.

"When we came in she was asked to sleep on the floor before they moved her onto a bed later.

"There are other women still sleeping on the floor right now."

A young mother who was at the hospital for her monthly clinic said she was shocked when she was told women were on the floor with their newborn.

Questions sent to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services yesterday remained unanswered. The ministry's spokesperson Anshoo Mala Chandra said the ministry needed time to respond to queries by this newspaper.

Last month, the ministry was also subjected to similar scrutiny after photos of a newborn baby and the mother were circulated on social media sites.

As a result of the strong public reaction, the ministry issued a statement apologising for the situation at the Lautoka Hospital's maternity unit.

The ministry said while it was regrettable the mother and child were not given a bed, staff members at the unit did the best they could under extreme circumstances.

"The level of care was not compromised and we understand that the mother and baby shown in the Facebook post are both in good health," it said.

"With the increased demand and expectations for the health services, there will always be occasions when a hospital is unable to meet every patients' needs in the best way possible.

The statement said the ministry was reviewing bed numbers across all hospitals to ensure that resources were properly aligned to patients' needs.

"The government tender board is currently considering tenders for the supply of 30 additional beds for the Lautoka Hospital," it had said.