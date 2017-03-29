Fiji Time: 11:48 AM on Wednesday 29 March

Help pours in for cancer patient

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

HELP has started to pour in for cancer patient Manisha Chandra of Navau in Ba after her story was publicised in this newspaper on Monday.

The 24-year-old has been sick for two years before she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer.

Her ailment requires urgent medical treatment overseas.

She said since her public plea, people had been trying to contact her and her family.

"We heard from our relatives that a few people had gone to our home looking for us," she said.

"We were also told that people were calling The Fiji Times to get in touch with us."

The family needs $60,000 for Ms Chandra's treatment.

The University of the South Pacific graduate was forced to leave her work as an accountant in 2015 after her health deteriorated.

She could not cope with the long travel from her Ba home to Nadi where she worked. Members of the public wishing to contact Manisha and her family can do so on telephone number +679 9971938.

Cash deposits can also be made to Manisha's Westpac Account.

Account Name — Manisha, account number — 9801272288, Ba branch.








