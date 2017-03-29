Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.Picture File

CLOSING the Penang sugar mill will increase economic activity in Rakiraki and not affect farmers in any way, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

The FSC board announced on Monday that the Penang mill would be shut down permanently.

The decision drew sharp criticism from the Rakiraki Chamber of Commerce and Industry and farmers organisations. Mr Clark, who has extensive experience in similar situations in Africa, said no-one would lose out because of the mill closure.

"In my experience, in these scenarios, we end up with more economic activity than before," he said.

"We've got the infrastructure and we can reshuffle and re-deploy, so I wouldn't be looking at a decline in activity there, I'd be looking fairly positively."

Mr Clark added Fiji had a lot to learn from the successful transition of the Mauritian sugar industry.

"The one thing out of the Mauritian example, and I had direct involvement there, was how new economic stimulus was provided by this very thing because it's amazing what a mill site could be used for, there's all sorts of amazing opportunities that could come along."

In terms of cane growers, Mr Clark said Mauritius' decision to shutdown mills had contributed to the industry's ongoing success.

"Take Mauritius for example, there is an industry that has transformed itself.

"They have gone from 14 factories to four in the last 10 years. They've taken the hard decision to close 10 mills and it is amazing how emotionally-tied people are to a piece of concrete — which is what a mill is.

"But it's because they have been doing it for years and generations, but times are moving on and we've got to make these decisions and I think we've made the right decision and I think all the stakeholders will understand that."

Rakiraki Chamber of Commerce and Industry president George Shiu Raj said the economic implications of the mill closure would be significant.

Mr Raj said the loss of financial input from the 110 FSC employees at the mill into the Rakiraki economy would be felt by all businesses from transport providers to supermarkets and eateries.