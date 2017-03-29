Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 29 March

NFP opens North office

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

THE National Federation Party is confident of being in Government next year.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad made the comment at the opening of the NFP office in Labasa yesterday.

Prof Prasad said the opening of the office would allow them to interact with the people and know some genuine issues faced by the communities in the division.

He said this was important so his party could present in Parliament the issues from the communities.

"We are very confident that NFP will be in Government in 2018 and we are confident that we will be able to resolve many issues faced by the people in this country," he said.

"This office is for all the people of Vanua Levu where we will co-ordinate activities of the party in the lead up to elections next year.

"More importantly, to hear the grievances made through this office and the suggestions of the people in Vanua Levu."

While visiting the communities yesterday with his team, Prof Prasad said many people were not happy about a lot of issues they faced.

"I understand the pain and issues felt by farmers in the sugar industry, the high rate of unemployment, the high cost of food and so it is very important for us to raise these issues in Parliament," he said.

"We have been raising some of these issues and suggested practical solutions and suggestions to improve lives for the people of Vanua Levu and Fiji."

The NFP will have its meeting at the Khatriya hall in Naodamu, Labasa at 10am today.








