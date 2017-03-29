Police recover body

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Grandmother of the three children Shachida Bi left, consoled by son Mohammed Shad and her daughter Shamina Bi in their family home yesterday. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

THE siblings who went missing in the Labasa River on Monday night knew they were going for a picnic with their father.

But that exciting trip turned tragic after their father Mohammed Khaiyum, 36, allegedly threw them into the river.

Police have found the body of Mohammed Arman, 3. Missing are Mohammed Aiyaen, 7, Ana Karim, 17 months, and Mr Khaiyum.

The siblings elder brother Mohammed Azar, 10, survived the ordeal and is in the safe custody of police.

Their mother, who is believed to be on Rabi Island, is alleged to have left them on March 9 after a family dispute.

Efforts to contact her yesterday proved futile but Rabi islanders contacted by this newspaper confirmed that she was on the island.

The children's paternal grandmother, Sahida Bi, 55, could not contain her grief as she mourned for her three grandchildren whom she last saw on Monday afternoon.

The siblings aunt, Shamina Bi, who is the younger sister of Mr Khaiyum, said her brother called her on Monday afternoon, asking to send his eldest son Azar as they were going out for a picnic.

Ms Bi said her only son, Mohammed Shad Khan, was close to his first cousins and they had been playing with him on Monday afternoon.

"When the call came I told my nephew to leave quickly as my brother wanted him to come quickly," she said.

"Little did we know what was going on his (Mohammed Khaiyum) mind and we would have done anything in the world to stop him if we had any idea.

"All we know is that my brother Mohammed Khaiyum went with his four children for a picnic."

Ms Bi claimed her sister-in-law allegedly left her husband and their children on March 9.

"In our grief we are consoled by the fact that our brother's eldest son, Azar, is alive and even though he is in the safety of police, we cannot wait to meet him," she said.

"He is the only memory we have of our beloved brother and his three beautiful children.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the eldest of the four children, Azar, was at the Labasa Police Station.

Ms Naisoro said police had recovered the body of the three-year-old while they were still searching for Aiyaen, Ana and their father.

"According to initial information we received, the father of the three had allegedly drowned his three young children, throwing them overboard a fishing boat they were in along the Labasa River on Monday evening," she said.

"Police are also searching for the three deceased's father, who is also believed to have drowned himself on Monday evening."