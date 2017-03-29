FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

TWO elderly men travelling in a bus talked about what life is like nowadays.

Beachcomber heard they talked about the changes in today's young generation compared with theirs.

One of them mentioned about how children used to respect elders in the community during their time.

Citing an example about the respect, he said children used to take off their hats before going in front of their elders.

The other man laughed out loud.

"We will be lucky if the young generation today take off their earphones while talking to their elders," he remarked while still laughing.

And the two gentlemen continued with their discussions on the changes, more on the lack of respect for their age.

Beachcomber heard that the gist of the two men's discussions were that young people should always respect their elders, no matter what technological changes they have become a part of.