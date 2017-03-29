Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

TWO elderly men travelling in a bus talked about what life is like nowadays.

Beachcomber heard they talked about the changes in today's young generation compared with theirs.

One of them mentioned about how children used to respect elders in the community during their time.

Citing an example about the respect, he said children used to take off their hats before going in front of their elders.

The other man laughed out loud.

"We will be lucky if the young generation today take off their earphones while talking to their elders," he remarked while still laughing.

And the two gentlemen continued with their discussions on the changes, more on the lack of respect for their age.

Beachcomber heard that the gist of the two men's discussions were that young people should always respect their elders, no matter what technological changes they have become a part of.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 91,000 hits
  2. Police recover body
  3. Election tactics
  4. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  5. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  6. $1.16m write-off
  7. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  8. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity
  9. Help pours in for cancer patient
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Kicked out Friday (24 Mar)