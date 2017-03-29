'Minimum wage' for no skills

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nesbitt Hazelman (left) of the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation speaking to the media at a press conference in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says political parties should not make calls for an increase in the national minimum wage to attract votes in the upcoming polls.

FCEF chief executive officer Nezbitt Hazelman said the national minimum wage only applied to unskilled workers and this was one point missed out by the political parties when talking on the issue.

Mr Hazelman said any increase should take into account that these workers come to an employer without any skills.

"They need to understand that the national minimum wage is for those not captured under any wages council. They mainly operate in the informal sector," he said.

"I think it's in an attempt to appease their voter base and say that when we come into power, we will raise the minimum wage.

"It should not be used out of context. They need to take the whole picture in when they say they want to lift the wages.

"All we are saying is that they need to take into account the vicious cycle that can happen when this happens."

Mr Hazelman said the aim should be to create new jobs that earned decent wages.

"National minimum wage is just the minimum. Most employers pay more. Those who exploit these conditions should be taken to task," he said.

The current minimum wage is $2.32 an hour.