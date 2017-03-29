Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 29 March

Potato revitalisation program

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

A GROUP of farmers in the Sigatoka Valley are hoping to take advantage of the Agriculture Ministry's potato revitalisation program.

The program, announced by Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu, was welcomed by the Nabaka Holding Co-operative Society Ltd.

Co-operative treasurer Saten Dass said a number of farmers in their group planted potatoes.

"We have about nine farmers planting potatoes," he said.

"I heard that the first home grown potato seedlings will be distributed in Nadroga.

"We think we have good conditions to plant potato and even become local suppliers and exporters."

Mr Dass said farmers would seek help from the ministry to ensure the success of their potato farms.

"We know that there is a lot of challenges that we face.

"But as long as we are able to work with the ministry then we should be able to grow our farms."

In his address in Parliament last Friday, Mr Seruiratu said 14 tonnes of potato seedlings would be distributed in the Nadroga-Navosa Province.

"This planting season will mark the first time ever for Fiji to plant locally produced seeds of this magnitude and this will be concentrated in the Nadroga and Navosa provinces," he said.

"Monitoring will be carried out by both the research and extension divisions."

According to the ministry, the red Pontiac variety proves the most suitable for Fiji's climate.

and has been grown in all parts of the country.

The Western Division has been identified as one of the priority areas for potato farming due to availability of the soil type and precipitation levels which are ideal for potato production.








