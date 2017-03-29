Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 29 March

Water plan to boost supply

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

THE Water Authority of Fiji will build a new water treatment plant at Viria to improve supply between the Suva-Nausori corridor.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said they understood the frustration and inconvenience caused by the intermittent water supply, however, they were committed to fix the issue.

"The Viria water source is where we will put the new water treatment plant that will boost the supply to the Suva-Nausori corridor," he said.

"Initially it will be 40 megalitres, but it has a capacity to go to 80 megalitres and then we will run pipes all the way from Viria along the Sawani and Serea road right down to the Nausori bridge.

"And that will supplement the current supply we are having now in the Suva- Nausori corridor."

Mr Ravai said they had put in place a plan to reticulate and put new pipes around the Rewa Delta area.

He said the area was very swampy with a lot of mangroves and it was very difficult to detect leaks,

Mr Ravai said there was also some work to be done at the Waila water treatment plant and they had started a project by laying pipes from the plant, the Duilomaloma Road and a 400 millimetre pipe will run from the Rewa depot to the edge of the Rewa Bridge.

He said they had sought permission from the Fiji Roads Authority to lay pipes across the Wainibokasi Bridge which should take place early next month.

WAF also plans to build another reservoir at Raralevu which will help in the hydraulics of the system and improve storage.

Projects to be undertaken by WAF will cost about $3.7 million.








