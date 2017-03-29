Election tactics

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Veteran politician and academic Tupeni Baba browsing through his library collection at his home in Suva, on Tues 28 Mar 2018. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

FIJIAN academic and former politician Dr Tupeni Baba says many complex factors that will affect the results of the 2018 elections are yet to unfold.

Dr Baba made the comment in response to Professor Steven Ratuva's observations that politicians were bound to make more verbal broadsides to outwit each other and win advantage in the coming elections.Dr Baba says tactics which may have worked during the 2014 election may not be effective next year.

"Much discussions on the 'freebies' and other 'vote buying tactics' have been highlighted and openly discussed, even in Parliament, so there is a greater amount of awareness of these tactics, and it is likely not going to be anywhere as effective as the first time around as in 2014.

"In addition, some of the proposals for amendments of the rules of the elections have been canvassed and these will be decided on by the new Electoral Commission and its new chairman.

"These changes were recommended by the Joint Observer Group during the 2014 General Election and they are aimed at easing and simplifying the conduct of the elections and making the elections fair and more transparent."

Dr Baba said Prof Ratuva was unaware of important issues crucial to winning elections in the context of a long period of authoritarian rule.

He said only when full campaigning begins would strategies and tactics of major players become apparent.

He said at this time, the response of the electorate would also be more visible and expressed more openly at meetings, open discussions, talkback radio/TV programs and social media networks, including the print media and other media avenues.

"Visible also will be the strategies employed by parties to attract the voters into their meetings, discussions and as some clear indicators of support will become more evident, academics and researchers, independent observers and others will have some clear bases for assessing the support for respective parties and their leadership, and candidates on the ground."