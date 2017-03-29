/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shanelle Steele a waitress at the Marriott Resort Momi Bay.Picture BALJEET SINGH

THE Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay logged 91,000 hits when it offered a local special via social media platforms. Pictured: Shanelle Steele, a waitress at the Marriott Resort Momi Bay.And general manager Silvano Dressino said that type of response was driving him to deliver the best possible holiday experience to every guest.

"We don't want to deliver the same old five-star experience, we have a stunning property with amazing staff and breathtaking food and views," Mr Dressino said.

"When guests visit us, we want them to go away with plans to keep returning. And we believe we can deliver that to each guest that visits us."

Sales and marketing director Michelle Scott said one of the biggest pluses for the resort was its ability to offer every guest rooms with water views.

"We are able to do that for each and every room and that's a promise that only we can make at the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay," she said.

Local media were given a sneak peek of the resort, days away from it being opened to the public on April 1.

Mr Dressino said the resort employed about 300 staff at present and the number was expected to increase to 400 during peak season.

The Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, owned by the Fiji National Provident Fund, is located a 45-minute drive away from Nadi International Airport.

The resort features 136 contemporary deluxe rooms and 114 luxurious bure villas, including 22 unique over-water bure villas with direct lagoon access.

All rooms and bure villas come with a private balcony or terrace and extensive views of the pool, lagoon or ocean.