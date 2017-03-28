NFP opens new Labasa office

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad with party vice-president Parmod Chand cuts the ribbon at the opening of the NFP office in Labasa. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 7:30PM THE National Federation Party will continue to be the voice of the people, says party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

In opening the party's new office in Labasa, Mr Prasad said he was confident of NFP being in government next year.

"We are very confident that NFP will be in government in 2018 and we are confident that we will be able to resolve many issues faced by the people in this country," he said.

"This office is for all the people of Vanua Levu where we will coordinate activities of the party in the lead up to elections next year.

"More importantly, to hear the grievances made through this office and the suggestions of the people in Vanua Levu."