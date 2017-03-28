Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFP opens new Labasa office

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 7:30PM THE National Federation Party will continue to be the voice of the people, says party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

In opening the party's new office in Labasa, Mr Prasad said he was confident of NFP being in government next year.

"We are very confident that NFP will be in government in 2018 and we are confident that we will be able to resolve many issues faced by the people in this country," he said.

"This office is for all the people of Vanua Levu where we will coordinate activities of the party in the lead up to elections next year.

"More importantly, to hear the grievances made through this office and the suggestions of the people in Vanua Levu."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Search for sisters and father
  3. Labasa: Police recover young boy's body
  4. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  5. Mill no more
  6. $157m bust
  7. Strip search claimant on bail
  8. Father's plea for promising daughter's life
  9. 8-9 grams per day
  10. Man walks free

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  4. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)