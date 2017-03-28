Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Baber names Hong Kong side

MERE NALEBA
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 7:18PM ARMY Green captain and lanky national 7s forward Isake Katonibau has been renamed in the Vodafone 7s side to the 2017 HSBC World 7s series.

Vodafone 7s rugby coach Gareth Baber released the names of players a few minutes ago on who will be donning the white jumper at the Mecca of 7s - the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s tournament.

Also making a comeback after resting for the last two legs is winger Jasa Veremalua.

"I know and understand what the Hong Kong 7s means to Fiji and the Fijian people and I have selected a team that I believe will be able to compete with the other top teams," Baber said.

"We are happy to have two experienced players back in Jasa and Isake and I am confident that their presence will boost and give confidence to our younger players like Mesulame, Seta and Kalione."

The 13-member squad are: Mesulame Kunavula, Kalione Nasoko, Setareki Bituniyata, Jasa Veremalua, Apisai Domolailai, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Amenoni Nasilasila, Vatemo Ravouvou, Osea Kolinisau, Joeli Lutumailagi, Nacanieli Labalaba and Isake Katonibau.








