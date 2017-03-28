Nasinu can be a competitor at Cokes: Lum Kon

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nasinu Secondary School atheletics coach John Lum Kon during training today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 7:14PM FORMER South Pacific Games 100 and 200 metres champion John Lum Kon believes that with the right and proper training facilities, Nasinu Secondary School can be a competitor to other schools during the Coca-Cola Games.

Once known for his blistering speed, Lum Kon who is an adminstration staff for the school said their students had the capabilities.

"Majority of these athletes are from rural areas, all we need is proper training facilities for them then we ca match other schools in the athletics arena," he said.

Lum Kon who is also a level three sprint and hurdles coach said he needed to tackle those issues one by one.

"At the moment, we need to concentrate on the sub-junior grade and move up slowly.

"Compared to our days, the standard of athletes now has improved and it's a good thing that some records tumbled which is a sign of progress."

Nasinu secondary school teacher Navitalai Waiwalu said they would aim to retain the boy's title.

"We have 150 athletes for the zone, and our goal is to defend the boy's division title and try our best in achieving both," said Waiwalu.

The Suva Zone 1 begins tomorrow afternoon and ends on Thursday.