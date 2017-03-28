Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Cinema group-FPRA advocates against copyright

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 7:08PM THE Damodar Event Cinemas has come on board in advocating for copyright issues in the country.

This was revealed by Damodar Group CEO Div Damodar as he confirmed a partnership with the Fiji Performing Right Association (FPRA) earlier today in Suva.

He said the group was determined to fight the issue of piracy in Fiji.

"Our main role is to create advocacy on copyright in the country. We also want to acknowledge the Governments work on copyright, which is very crucial," Mr Damodar said.

FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro said they were grateful for the support shown by the Damodar Group towards their awards night.

"This support goes all the way down to the development of the industry in the country and we hope to continue to work with Damodar group in the future," Vulakoro said.








