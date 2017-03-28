New water treatment plant planned in Viria

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WA chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 7:03PM THE Water Authority of Fiji will be building a new water treatment plant at the Viria water source.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai revealed this at a press conference today saying that by doing this, WAF would improve the water supply for customers between the Suva-Nausori corridor.

"We understands their frustration and the inconvenience that has been caused due to the intermediate supply," Mr Ravai said.

"But we've got a program in place and we are committed to fix the issue."