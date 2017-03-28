Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Villagers take up mowing services

FARIA BEGUM
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 6:20PM VILLAGERS of Dakuivuna, Tailevu have taken over the task to provide mowing services on 1.5km of Dakuivuna Rd upon advice by the Fulton Hogan Highways (FHH).

This exercise was trialed last year with the villagers and was continued because of the interest shown by the villagers, which had also encouraged other villages to follow.

"It's great to see the villagers taking this on board and owning the process," FHH Rural East manager Blair Reid said.

"FHH has been working closely with FRA and the village with a 'best for network and best for village' goal with safety for the villagers and road users being a priority."

While FHH will provide the signage and supervision of the site, Mr Reid said the villagers would be responsible for themselves as any other sub-contractor.

The grass and vegetation clean-up around villages fall under Fiji Roads Authority's (FRA) rural maintenance program and is implemented by its contractor, FHH. 

Dakuivuna is located about 10 kilometers from Korovou Town. 








