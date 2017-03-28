Need to boost climate awareness programs

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:13PM THERE is a need to boost awareness programs for climate change to members of the public.

This was an important point raised at the three-day climate change workshop of partnering for enhanced reporting on weather, climate and hydrological hazards training which began this morning at the Fiji Meteorological Service training centre in Suva.

Participants of the workshop agreed on this point during a very robust round table answer and question time.

Twenty one participants from media organisations, Fiji Met and other stakeholders are attending this workshop.

Director Fiji Meteorological Service Ravind Kumar also encouraged the need for science reporting when dealing with awareness on climate change.

The workshop ends on Thursday.