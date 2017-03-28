Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Vacancies in PM's office on hold

MERE NALEBA
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 6:11PM VACANCIES within the office of the Prime Minister will not be filled anytime soon.

This was confirmed by acting permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's office Peniana Lalabalavu to the Public Accounts Committee on the 2014 Auditor-General's Report.

Mrs Lalabalavu was asked by Opposition and committee member Aseri Radrodro as to how soon could appointments be made for suitable candidates to work in various vacant positions, with the PM's butler one of the many vacant positions mentioned.

Mrs Lalabalavu said they were currently working on implementing and reinforcing civil service reforms that were in place.

"It (appointments) has been on hold pending programs required by civil service reforms, this is in relation to the job evaluation process which is now being undertaken where we will evaluate all job positions within the public service as well as new selection and recruitment process," she said.

"These are all being facilitated to enable the advertisements to be undertaken as and when it is completed. 

"So we hope to fill this job vacancy once we complete the job evaluation."

Mrs Lalabalavu, however, did not mention how many vacant positions are there at the office of the PM.








