Rely on official weather service provider only: Kumar

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 5:56PM ONLY the institution mandated by Government to give authorised information on the weather is the one to rely on when getting updates on the weather.

Director Fiji Meteorological Service Ravind Kumar clarified this at climate change workshop that was held at the Fiji Meteorological Service training centre in Suva.

A questioned was posed to Mr Kumar on how reliable Na Draki weather updates were to which he replied that Na Draki did not exist within the mandate of Government.

"That's the only place you are going; where the Government has provided an official mandate to provide such an information," Mr Kumar said.

"Na Draki no where exist within the mandate of Government so anything that is coming out from that is unofficial."

He said they could not stop people from going there to get information on the weather.

"Any decisions made is solely made on their individual interpretation.

"Anything that comes from us is made from expert advice and people should take heed of the information coming out of the official source."








