Colombian on drug charge further remanded

Update: 5:52PM A COLOMBIAN national currently being retried for one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs has been further remanded in custody.

Aiden Alec Hurtado appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva today.

State lawyer Siteri Navia objected to bail for the accused and asked for seven days to respond to the accused�s bail application.

Mr Hurtado is charged over the alleged importation of 20.5kilograms of cocaine into Fiji.

The matter has been adjourned to April 21.