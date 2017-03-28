Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Understanding climate change for enhanced reporting

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 5:39PM STRENGTHENING relations and networks and getting a better understanding from climate change stakeholders can to an enhanced reporting, which results in a well-informed public.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Paul Bayly highlighted this while opening a three-day workshop of partnering for enhanced reporting on weather, climate and hydrological hazards training this morning at the Fiji Meteorological Service training centre at Suva Point.

"Climate change, weather, climate hazards and resiliency are interlinked," Mr Bayly said.

"To understand climate change, you must have to understand changes in weather, climate and hydrological extreme events and vice versa."

He stressed to the participants on the fact that they needed to be aware and be concerned about the climatic phenomenons and their impact on the people and the environment.

Twenty one participants from media organisations, Fiji Met and other stakeholders are attending this three-day workshop.

The workshop is being facilitated by Samisoni Pareti with support from Sunny Seuseu, the Climate Prediction Services coordinator of SPREP.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Search for sisters and father
  3. Labasa: Police recover young boy's body
  4. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  5. Mill no more
  6. $157m bust
  7. Strip search claimant on bail
  8. Father's plea for promising daughter's life
  9. 8-9 grams per day
  10. Man walks free

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  4. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)