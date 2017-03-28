Understanding climate change for enhanced reporting

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport permanent secretary Paul Bayly addressing participants at the workshop. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:39PM STRENGTHENING relations and networks and getting a better understanding from climate change stakeholders can to an enhanced reporting, which results in a well-informed public.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Paul Bayly highlighted this while opening a three-day workshop of partnering for enhanced reporting on weather, climate and hydrological hazards training this morning at the Fiji Meteorological Service training centre at Suva Point.

"Climate change, weather, climate hazards and resiliency are interlinked," Mr Bayly said.

"To understand climate change, you must have to understand changes in weather, climate and hydrological extreme events and vice versa."

He stressed to the participants on the fact that they needed to be aware and be concerned about the climatic phenomenons and their impact on the people and the environment.

Twenty one participants from media organisations, Fiji Met and other stakeholders are attending this three-day workshop.

The workshop is being facilitated by Samisoni Pareti with support from Sunny Seuseu, the Climate Prediction Services coordinator of SPREP.