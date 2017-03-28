Baber acknowledges Fijian talent

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:36PM THERE is talent all throughout Fiji, says Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber.

And he adds that it is big competitions like the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s that he needs for people to prompt his thoughts to think about squads not just for the next three months but for the long-term.

He made the comments in response to questions on the sort of players he would be looking at to be included in his national squad.

"We have got the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup next year, I am looking at that now and I am looking at players that can potentially hit the levels of performance and fitness levels that we need to go and perform in HSBC series, the Commonwealth and the World Cup all in one year," Baber said.