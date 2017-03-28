Pacific Energy sponsors charity car show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Toyota Club secretary Abhikash Nath (left), president Sandeep Singh and Pacific Energy business manager Lubricants Tapuaki Finauga during the sponsorship announcement at Vanua House in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:24PM FUEL company Pacific Energy has come on board to sponsor the Toyota Fiji Club for its charity car show next month in Suva.

The company sponsored the club with $5000 at their office in Suva today.

Club president Sandip Singh said all the money collected from the event would be given to the Dilkusha Home and the Old People's home.

"I thank the Pacific Energy team for the sponsorship and they had faith in us since it is our first car show and it has boosted the confidence level of the members for the show," Singh said.

"This club was formed with some of the Toyota car enthusiasts as we are a non-profitable organisation. The club encourages the youth to have passion towards cars and raise funds for charity.

"There are several plans where the funds will be used for the charity. There will be 57 categories of awards to be given on the night.

"We are focused on the kids of tomorrow and we are trying to attract them.

"I can confirm a seven-year-old has confirmed to be part of the event."

Pacific Energy business executive Tapuaki Finauga said they were happy to be part of the club.

"We were approached by Club Toyota Fiji earlier this year to share with us their charity initiatives through organising of car shows and we learned of the growing number of car enthusiasts who are keen in showcasing their cars," Finauga said.

"The noble thing about this event is that Club Toyota will donate some of the proceeds to the poor and underprivileged.

"The club has done this before where the members have helped some who were affected by Cyclone Winston."

The event will take place on April 8 at Handicraft Suva Car Park.