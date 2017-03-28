Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Limited prime seats for Crusaders-Waikato game

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 4:09PM FIJI Sports Council CEO Litiana Loabuka has revealed that they now have limited prime spots seats available for the upcoming BNZ Crusaders and Waikato Chiefs round 13 2017 Investec Super Rugby fixture.

According to Loabuka, the tickets to the much-anticipated match-up that kicks off on May 19 were selling fast.

"We now have limited seats in this prime spot available, which is indicative of an expectancy to have a full house again this year," Loabuka said.

"When the most expensive tickets are the fastest selling, that is a very good sign towards building excitement toward the event and we encourage rugby fans to hurry and purchase their tickets during the early bird specials promotion which ends on April 30."








