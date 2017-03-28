World cup qualifier: Fiji's do or die match

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:06PM IT will be a do-or-die match for the Fiji football team when they take on New Zealand in the 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three qualifiers in New Zealand this evening.

New Zealand needs a draw to book their place in the final while Fiji has to win at any cost to keep their chances alive.

The Chirstophe Gamel-coached side lost their first match against All Whites 2-0.

Gamel said weather would be a problem for them since they would be playing in the cold condition.

The match kicks off at 6.35pm Fiji Time.