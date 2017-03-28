Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA schedules road reinstatement work

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 4:03PM COMMUTERS between the Nausori-Suva corridor are advised to expect traffic disruptions from tomorrow when the Fiji Roads Authority commences road reinstatement work along Ratu Mara Road in Nabua.

A joint statement issued this afternoon from FRA and the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) stated that some urgent repairs on the Nabua Sewer trunk were carried out last week.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said 28 crew members were engaged in the repair works. 

"The pipe works had to be done to avoid a potential sewer crisis from occurring. This costed us approximately $104,000, and it saw the repair of 5.4 metres of 750mm pipe at a depth of four metres," said Mr Ravai.

The leakage was identified during the joint walk over with the FRA and the China Railway First Group.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said although the sewer repair works were complete, the associated road works would take a little longer.

"We will now assist WAF by reinstating the road. During this period, there will be a single lane closure and traffic management will be adjusted by the FRA every morning and afternoon to suit peak traffic hours."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Search for sisters and father
  3. Labasa: Police recover young boy's body
  4. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  5. Mill no more
  6. $157m bust
  7. Strip search claimant on bail
  8. Father's plea for promising daughter's life
  9. 8-9 grams per day
  10. Man walks free

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  4. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)