FRA schedules road reinstatement work

Update: 4:03PM COMMUTERS between the Nausori-Suva corridor are advised to expect traffic disruptions from tomorrow when the Fiji Roads Authority commences road reinstatement work along Ratu Mara Road in Nabua.

A joint statement issued this afternoon from FRA and the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) stated that some urgent repairs on the Nabua Sewer trunk were carried out last week.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said 28 crew members were engaged in the repair works.

"The pipe works had to be done to avoid a potential sewer crisis from occurring. This costed us approximately $104,000, and it saw the repair of 5.4 metres of 750mm pipe at a depth of four metres," said Mr Ravai.

The leakage was identified during the joint walk over with the FRA and the China Railway First Group.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said although the sewer repair works were complete, the associated road works would take a little longer.

"We will now assist WAF by reinstating the road. During this period, there will be a single lane closure and traffic management will be adjusted by the FRA every morning and afternoon to suit peak traffic hours."