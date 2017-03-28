Vuniwaqa calls for louder Fijian male voices

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa meets her counterpart Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim, Minister for Women, Family and Community Development at the meeting in Kuala Lumpur. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:21PM FIJIAN male voices should speak louder now against gender inequality so positive changes can be made on this social issue.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa made this comment in a statement issued today at the end of the 1st Management of Social Transformations (MOST) forum of Ministers of Social Development for the Asia-Pacific region, hosted by the government of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

She said gender inequality and violence against women and girls must be given the priority attention so that women could seize the opportunities for empowerment.

She stressed the importance of men to be champions of women empowerment.

"Fijian women can contribute to better family livelihood and financial resilience when they are not harmed by violence at homes," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

He also stressed the importance of having a robust data system to help shape policies for social inclusion.

Ministers from around the region had an interactive dialogue on a number of evidence-based initiatives that are drivers of social inclusion.

Mrs Vuniwaqa was accompanied by her permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta.

The result of the forum will contribute to the implementation of the MOST Strategy adopted at the 199th session of the executive board and to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.