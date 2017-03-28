Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vuniwaqa calls for louder Fijian male voices

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 3:21PM FIJIAN male voices should speak louder now against gender inequality so positive changes can be made on this social issue.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa made this comment in a statement issued today at the end of the 1st Management of Social Transformations (MOST) forum of Ministers of Social Development for the Asia-Pacific region, hosted by the government of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

She said gender inequality and violence against women and girls must be given the priority attention so that women could seize the opportunities for empowerment.

She stressed the importance of men to be champions of women empowerment.

"Fijian women can contribute to better family livelihood and financial resilience when they are not harmed by violence at homes," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

He also stressed the importance of having a robust data system to help shape policies for social inclusion.

Ministers from around the region had an interactive dialogue on a number of evidence-based initiatives that are drivers of social inclusion. 

Mrs Vuniwaqa was accompanied by her permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta. 

The  result of the  forum will contribute to the  implementation of the  MOST  Strategy  adopted at the  199th session of the  executive board  and to the 2030 Agenda for  Sustainable Development.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Search for sisters and father
  3. Labasa: Police recover young boy's body
  4. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  5. Mill no more
  6. $157m bust
  7. Strip search claimant on bail
  8. Father's plea for promising daughter's life
  9. 8-9 grams per day
  10. Man walks free

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  4. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)