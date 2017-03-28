Donor response good, says Cocker

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:56PM THE South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) today held a Donor Forum luncheon at the Holiday Inn in Suva where 14 of the 20 donor agencies invited attended.

SPTO chief executive officer Chris Cocker said they had a great response from donor agencies.

"It's the first time we've ever done this. And the donor agencies are asking for another one so our chairlady has said that we'll have another one next year," Mr Cocker said.

He said some of their donors did not know what SPTO did and some did not know much about tourism and the prospect it offered to the region.

"It was the sharing with our staff here which was the constructive thing for our donors about this forum."