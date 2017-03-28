Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Suva marathon: Prasad looks to beat personal record

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 2:47PM SUVA Marathon Club (SMC) runner Kris Prasad will be looking to beat his personal record and also gauge his fitness in the upcoming Munro Leys Suva Challenge that will be held in Suva on April 1.

Prasad started running in 2014 as a form of exercise before joining SMC every Thursday evenings and enjoyed running with a group.

"The support and encouragement from the club helped me build up my pace and I went from running 5km to 10km and then completed my first half marathon (21km) last year at the Island Chill Suva Marathon," Prasad said in a statement issued from the SMC.

Registrations for the Munro Leys Suva Challenge will be closed on Wednesday March 29 and people could also go online to suvachallenge.org to register.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Search for sisters and father
  3. Labasa: Police recover young boy's body
  4. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  5. Mill no more
  6. $157m bust
  7. Strip search claimant on bail
  8. Father's plea for promising daughter's life
  9. 8-9 grams per day
  10. Man walks free

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  4. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)