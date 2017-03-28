Suva marathon: Prasad looks to beat personal record

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:47PM SUVA Marathon Club (SMC) runner Kris Prasad will be looking to beat his personal record and also gauge his fitness in the upcoming Munro Leys Suva Challenge that will be held in Suva on April 1.

Prasad started running in 2014 as a form of exercise before joining SMC every Thursday evenings and enjoyed running with a group.

"The support and encouragement from the club helped me build up my pace and I went from running 5km to 10km and then completed my first half marathon (21km) last year at the Island Chill Suva Marathon," Prasad said in a statement issued from the SMC.

Registrations for the Munro Leys Suva Challenge will be closed on Wednesday March 29 and people could also go online to suvachallenge.org to register.