Times case: Defence to file submission on amendment

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:34PM DEFENCE lawyers in the case against three senior executives of The Fiji Times, the company and a letter writer have been given time to file their submissions on the amended charge.

Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, the company and letter writer Josaia Waqabaca are each charged with sedition.

The five appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva this morning.

The five were earlier charged with inciting communal antagonism against The Fiji Times Limited in response to a reader's letter published in the weekly Nai Lalakai in April last year, which prosecution claims contained controversial views about Muslims.

The charge was, however, amended by the Director of Public Prosecutions last week.

All defence counsels informed the court this morning that they had submissions in regards to the new amended information being defective.

Justice Rajasinghe has given them time until April 18 to file their submissions and for the State to file their responses thereafter by May 2.

Defence will reply to the State's response by May 9.

The matter has been adjourned to the same date for hearing.

Bail has also been extended for all five.