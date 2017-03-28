Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Times case: Defence to file submission on amendment

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 1:34PM DEFENCE lawyers in the case against three senior executives of The Fiji Times, the company and a letter writer have been given time to file their submissions on the amended charge.

Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, the company and letter writer Josaia Waqabaca are each charged with sedition.

The five appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva this morning.

The five were earlier charged with inciting communal antagonism against The Fiji Times Limited in response to a reader's letter published in the weekly Nai Lalakai in April last year, which prosecution claims contained controversial views about Muslims. 

The charge was, however, amended by the Director of Public Prosecutions last week.

All defence counsels informed the court this morning that they had submissions in regards to the new amended information being defective.

Justice Rajasinghe has given them time until April 18 to file their submissions and for the State to file their responses thereafter by May 2.

Defence will reply to the State's response by May 9. 

The matter has been adjourned to the same date for hearing.

Bail has also been extended for all five.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Search for sisters and father
  3. Labasa: Police recover young boy's body
  4. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  5. Mill no more
  6. $157m bust
  7. Strip search claimant on bail
  8. Father's plea for promising daughter's life
  9. 8-9 grams per day
  10. Man walks free

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  4. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)