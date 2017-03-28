Agreement to rid illegal tobacco trade

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:16PM THE Oceania Customs Organization (OCO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together in sharing information and ideas relevant to preventing and eliminating illicit tobacco trade in the country.

The signing took place this morning in Suva where representatives from both organisations were present to commit to a worthy cause in safeguarding against this illegal activity.

Head of OCO Secretariat Seve Paeniu said customs administrators in the region were the only authority competent to monitor legal consignment of tobacco products.

"For the OCO, law enforcement and border security continues to be an important area," Mr Paeniu said.