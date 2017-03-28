Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Younger recruits for top level rugby

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 1:05PM FIJI U20 rugby team head coach Salimoni Ravouvou says they will be looking to put more young age group players in top level rugby in order to match other tier one rugby teams.

He made this comment in an interview regarding their preparation towards the Oceania U20 championship that will be held at the Gold Coast in Australia next month.

"As you see, the New Zealand teams have named a formidable Junior All Blacks all ready and they have some under 20s already playing Super Rugby, some in the ITM and some are still coming through," Ravouvou said.

Hosts Australia will be out to defend their title in what is expected to be an epic battle of the four Pacific rugby giants.








