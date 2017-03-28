Labasa: Police recover young girl's body

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police find the body of the young girl in the Labasa River this morning. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 11:59AM LABASA Police have managed to recover the body of the three year old girl who was allegedly pushed into the Labasa River last night.

The young girl is one of the three children who are believed to have been pushed overboard the boat they were travelling in by their father.

The father of the three children who is also believed to have drowned with his three children is yet to be located.

The tragic incident has shocked northern Labasa Town as nearby villagers join police in their search for the remaining three along the river.

The man's brother, Mohammed Azad, told Fiji Times Online that his deceased sibling, Mohammed Khaiyum, and his three children known as Junior, Mani and Ana were in the boat yesterday evening with their eldest brother Mohammed Azar.

Mr Azad said he feared that his brother and other two sons also drowned.

The eldest of the children, who escaped and now in the custody of Police, is a class five student at Saint Mary's Primary School.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the body retrieved from the river this morning was that of the three year old girl.

The search for the deceased father and his two sons continue.

