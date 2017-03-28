Father's plea for promising daughter's life

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:27AM GOOD Samaritans wanting to help 24-year-old Manisha Chandra raise $60,000 for the overseas medical treatment of an ailment she was recently diagnosed with, can do so by depositing money into her Westpac Bank account.

Manisha, a University of the South Pacific Bachelor of Commerce graduate, quit her job two years ago because of her ailing condition.

She could not cope with travelling daily from Ba to Nadi for work.

Her father Praveen Chandra works as a farmhand.

He says his daughter has a promising future and hopes people will open their hearts and purse strings, and give his daughter another shot at life.

Bank details:

Account name: Manisha

Account details: 9801272288 Westpac Branch - Ba branch

Earlier report: http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?ref=archive&id=394343