Fiji Time: 12:36 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Father's plea for promising daughter's life

REPEKA NASIKO
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Update: 11:27AM GOOD Samaritans wanting to help 24-year-old Manisha Chandra raise $60,000 for the overseas medical treatment of an ailment she was recently diagnosed with, can do so by depositing money into her Westpac Bank account.

Manisha, a University of the South Pacific  Bachelor of Commerce graduate, quit her job two years ago because of her ailing condition. 

She could not cope with travelling daily from Ba to Nadi for work.

Her father Praveen Chandra works as a farmhand.

He says his daughter has a promising future and hopes people will open their hearts and purse strings, and give his daughter another shot at life.

Bank details:

Account name: Manisha

Account details: 9801272288 Westpac Branch - Ba branch

Earlier report: http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?ref=archive&id=394343








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  3. Search for sisters and father
  4. Mill no more
  5. $157m bust
  6. Strip search claimant on bail
  7. 8-9 grams per day
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Fire inquiry
  10. Regional meeting to discuss border control

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)