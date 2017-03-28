Look at the root cause, Anthony urges State

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Trades Union Congress has called on the Government to look into the reasons why home ownership is low and to also investigate the circumstances driving workers to moneylenders.

FTUC national secretary Felix Anthony said he noted recent comments by the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, discouraging workers from turning to moneylenders for loans. The A-G had also said home ownership among workers in Fiji was low.

"We totally agree with the A-G's advice and observation," said Mr Anthony.

"However, the A-G needs to examine the root cause of this serious problem and the appropriate remedy.

"The fact is, majority of Fiji's workers are earning very low wages, well below the poverty line. Their everyday challenge is to put food on the table for their families.

"This is any food and not healthy food.

"The Ministry of Health's campaign on reducing NCDs and the promotion of healthy living makes no sense when people live in extreme poverty.

"In most cases, workers are unable to make ends meet, which necessitates borrowing.

"It is a fact that these workers are unable to obtain loans from the bank because of the low wages that they earn and their inability to repay any loans."

Mr Anthony said this was one of the reasons the FTUC was advocating a $4 an hour minimum wage.

Questions sent to Mr Sayed-Khaiyum on Thursday in regards to the comments made by Mr Anthony remain unanswered.