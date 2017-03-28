FTUC refutes Government claims

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Trades Union Congress says it will submit a report to the International Labour Organization advising them that Government's claims that collective bargaining was in place within the civil service were not true.

FTUC national secretary Felix Anthony said the ILO committee of experts had called upon Government to reinstate collective agreements in the public sector that had been abrogated by the Essential National Industries Decree.

"Government unfortunately misled the committee to believe that it was not possible as new collective agreements were negotiated and were in place," he claimed.

"The Fiji Trades Union Congress is unaware of any new agreement being negotiated and registered in any company that fell within the ENI Decree.

"We will be submitting a report to the committee to indicate that Government's claims were totally misleading and untrue.

"We remain concerned at such behaviour and call upon the Government to show sincerity and honesty in such matters.

"The Fiji Trades Union Congress will advise its affiliates to take note of the committee of experts' request and ensure that workers are not short changed by agreeing to lesser terms and conditions that they enjoyed prior to the ENID," said Mr Anthony.

Questions sent to Employment, Labour and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate last Thursday in regards to the claims made by Mr Anthony remain unanswered.