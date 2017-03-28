Fiji Time: 12:36 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Chaudhry doubts sugar plan

Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

FORMER prime minister and National Farmers Union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry doubts the Government's plan to increase sugar production by 2021.

In the proposed 20 and five-year National Development Plan, Government aims to increase sugarcane production to three million tonnes and sugar to 438,000 tonnes by 2021.

In an interview with this newspaper at the celebration of abolition of indentured system in Labasa on Saturday, Mr Chaudhry said the industry was no longer viable.

"Cane farming isn't viable anymore and about 80 per cent are small farmers so it will be difficult to achieve those goals," he said.

"Unless it is made profitable, the younger generation would continue to exit the sugar industry.

"Youths are leaving Labasa and moving to Viti Levu to look for employment and this will cause a negative impact on the economic growth and development of Vanua Levu."

Mr Chaudhry said the economy of Vanua Levu would drop because the island depended on the sugar industry for economic survival.

"It will have a negative impact on economic growth and development of this island because we need people to have development, we need people for businesses to thrive and when the population decreases, the island won't be able to attract investment."

In the proposed draft copy of the National Development Plan, increasing farm level efficiency in the sugar industry through investment in cane replanting, mechanisation, research and development in agro inputs are included.








