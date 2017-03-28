Feed help for dairy farmers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A group of dairy farmers from Vatukoula were pleased to learn that their struggles were highlighted in Parliament last week. Pictured are Chandrika Prasad and his wife, Phool Mati, busy milking their cows at Koro No. 1. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

GOVERNMENT supplied animal feed last weekend to dairy farmers in Vatukoula, the help was rendered more than a year after they pleaded for assistance with their milk production business.

Koro Number Dua advisory councillor Hirdesh Nand said ministry officials held a number of discussions with the group of 24 farmers in the area.

"They brought us some cow feed and some fencing too for our farms," he said.

"We hope that they will continue to help us when the need arises and not only when we are forced to go to the media."

He said the group of farmers was pleased to learn that their struggles were highlighted in Parliament last week.

"I didn't watch the debate between the Opposition and Government. But when I was told, I was very happy.

"Even if the outcome was not what the Opposition wanted, we are still pleased that Parliament and the public are aware of our problems. We can already see that help is coming and we hope that our concerns will not be ignored."

Last week, Opposition member Dr Biman Prasad highlighted the need for Government to assist the struggling dairy industry.

He called for Government to offer rehabilitation packages to help smallholder farmers still trying to recover from last year's Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and a spate of disease outbreaks that reduced the number of cattle in the country.

Last month the plight of the Koro Naba Dua farmers was highlighted by this newspaper.