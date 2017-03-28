Raid nets 3000 plants

/ Front page / News

MORE than 3000 plants believed to be marijuana were confiscated by police in the Nadroga-Navosa areas during Operation Cavuraka.

The three-week long joi­nt exercise between the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces resulted in the arrest of 10 people on drug-related charges.

Police chief operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu said the raids were not confined to the cultivation of illicit drugs, but also on those involved in the supply chain.

"The officers trekked for hours to cover isolated areas to ensure maximum number of persons involved were identified and brought before the courts," he said. "We are grateful to the support shown by village elders with the provision of horses and manpower who helped in identifying the farms.

"The success of the raids has been a result of information received from members of the public which is very encouraging."