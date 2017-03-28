Reddy: Choose wisely

/ Front page / News

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy yesterday called on Fijians to think wisely about choosing people to lead them.

Dr Reddy said it was time to withdraw their support from those who continued to push ethnic or religious lines.

"We need to get away from thinking like those people and withdraw our support from people who continue to push ethnic or religious line or push for resources only to their area, or particular location," he said.

"The whole idea or notion to having a single constituency is to push for people to think about the whole country as a whole, that is why we have moved away from different constituency because in the past people were arguing for resource allocation for their constituency only, ignoring the plight of people from other constituency."

Dr Reddy said Government was working on giving equal opportunities for everyone whether they lived in remote, rural, maritime or urban areas.

"Past policy making was centralised to urban dwellers to the rich and elite. Now people in the deep interior, remote and rural were forgotten and it is because of that policy making, we have seen massive rural to urban migration."