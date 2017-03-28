Man walks free

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image I'm a free man ... Kelevi Tokalau with family members and friends after being acquitted by the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

KELEVI Tokalau walked out of the High Court in Suva yesterday smiling and a bit emotional, saying it was now time for him to complete his studies.

Mr Tokalau was acquitted of a manslaughter charge after a trial.

He was accused of causing the death of Saula Sucu, 22, outside a nightclub in Suva in April 2015.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo found him not guilty of committing the offence.

In his judgment, Justice Temo said he found the two prosecution witnesses' evidence worthless and of no effect in connecting Mr Tokalau to the alleged assault on the victim at the material time.

"I find the prosecution did not prove its case against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt and the benefits of that doubt, as a matter of law, must go to the accused," he said.

Mr Tokalau shed tears with his family members outside the courtroom yesterday, knowing he now had the freedom to continue his studies without being held back by anything.

"What is impossible with us men is possible with God. I'm just thankful that I'm a free man now. I can continue with my normal life," he said. "I'd like to thank everyone who has been supporting me in prayers and in thoughts too. Life has been difficult for me. Even though I'm not locked up, I feel like locked up inside. Mentally I was drained. I couldn't finish with what I was supposed to do, with school work and other stuff, but now I am a free man I can continue normally again."

Mr Tokalau hopes to complete his Bachelors in Commerce from the University of the South Pacific (USP) and finally join the workforce.

"People in the community spoke encouraging words to me. Some prayed for me and some said it was a mistake that I was caught up in the process," he said.

"I was there at the wrong time, but I'm thankful that God has brought the truth out and I was able to be acquitted today.

"My prayers have been going non-stop. There were prayers between me and my families. I was positive all the way.

"Now it's back to school, back to work and back to normal life," he said.