Health cover call

A COMPANY involved in the medical business believes that Fijians should seriously consider getting medical insurance done for themselves and their family members.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said very few people in Fiji were known to be under a medical insurance scheme.

"Health insurance is also becoming a necessity now like life insurance and considering the many health issues faced now, people should get insured too for medical treatment," he said.

Prof Munibhargav said lack of exercise and insufficient sleep, and the consumption of junk food were contributing factors to health problems.

"Smoking and chewing tobacco are other habits that affect the health of people."

He said diabetes was also slowly affecting various organs of the body, including the kidneys.

"For diabetes, a lot of follow up is required and patients should constantly be in touch with their physicians in order to keep the sugar level under control. It has been seen that many times, the patient discontinues the use of medicine without consulting the doctor, thinking that everything is fine.

"Early diagnosis of any disease and immediate treatment is a necessity for every individual and one must understand that health is wealth. Considering the various diseases, it's wise for people to invest in their health by way of a medical insurance scheme."

Prof Munibhargav said some patients from neighbouring Pacific Island countries were expected for open heart and orthopedic surgeries in Fiji in May.

People can make direct enquiries with the SSPHL team via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.