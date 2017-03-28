Regional meeting to discuss border control

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the opening of the workshop on the Capacity Building for National Border Controls on Living Modified Organisms in Small Island Developing States in the Pacific in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) behaves as a gatekeeper, protector and a guardian of Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe at the workshop on Developing Capacity for National Border Controls on Living Modified Organisms in Pacific Small Island Developing States in Suva yesterday.

Mr Wycliffe said BAF played an important role in safeguarding Fiji's borders.

"What comes into Fiji and what goes out of Fiji is through your gates. If you open the gates they will come in, if you close the gate, they don't come in," he said.

"So for us both environment and agriculture, we depend on you and your efforts for co-operation and your support in every sphere of protection on biodiversity."

Mr Wycliffe said the workshop would help build capacity among regional partners.

"The key area of this workshop is building capacity amongst our regional participants to strengthen the biosecurity for our country. The workshop is part of the Cartagena Protocol which Fiji has ratified," he said.

The Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is an international treaty governing the movements of living modified organisms (LMOs) resulting from modern biotechnology from one country to another.

It was adopted in 2000 as a supplementary agreement to the Convention on Biological Diversity and entered into force in 2003. Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Tonga are party to the protocol, which is linked to the Convention on Biodiversity that helps to protect Pacific communities and biodiversity from the consequences of living modified organisms.