FSC 'back to basics'

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation will not engage in capital projects, including diversification plans, until cane production, milling efficiencies and transportation is improved.

This was the word from its chief executive officer Graham Clark.

"That is objective number one for us," he said.

"We needed to ensure we prepared our mills well and once the season is underway after having done all the preparations we will move into our strategic planning phase and deciding what the near term and longer term will hold for us."

Former FSC executive chairman and CEO Abdul Khan had made public on many occasions his plans to diversify the industry by investing in cogeneration plants at Rarawai and Labasa, and establishing a refinery and ethanol production plant.

Mr Clark said while he would not comment on what his predecessor had said or planned, his focus was on getting the fundamentals right.

"Cogeneration and ethanol production have been well-proven in the sugar industry around the world and they do make a lot of sense but you can't do that sort of stuff unless you have a stable base.

"We are very unstable at the moment, we've got an unpredictable productive capacity and factories that haven't performed well and in order to do all that stuff you've got to have a very stable operating base.

"So we will look at that in time but right now it's back to basics, we've got to sort out the fundamentals and then we can take on projects like that and do it with an ability to fund it as well."