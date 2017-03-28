Fiji Time: 12:37 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Four families receive solar panels

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

FOUR families in a sugar- cane farming community in Sigatoka have been assisted with solar panels by the Pacific Community (SPC) under a European Union funded program targeted to assist sugar- cane farmers.

The farmers are one of few Sigatoka-based farmers still actively engaged in sugarcane farming.

Rohini Lata, 47, said the difficulties faced by farmers were witnessed by SPC field officers over the years — one being the lack of electricity supply.

"It will be much easier for us now," he said.

"I own an 11-acre farm and harvest an estimated 60 tonnes per year.

"The cost of production is high now and sugarcane farming isn't very profitable because there are a lot of costs associated with it."

Another farmer, Reena Reshmi, 38, said their 11-acre farm not only focused on sugarcane farming.

"This is a good initiative because we save diesel," she said.

"We used to run generators in times of emergencies but it is costly to maintain and we used kerosene for hand lamps.

"This (solar power) will make life much easier for us."








