Language affects literacy rates

THE language children speak at home and the language teachers use to instruct in class is having some impact on the slow increase in literacy levels in the Pacific, says Dr Michelle Belisle, the Pacific Community's (SPC) director of educational quality and assessment program.

She said while numeracy levels among primary schoolchildren in the Pacific continued to increase, literacy levels were not where they should be.

She made the comment at the completion of a two-week regional workshop in Nadi which developed the 2018 Pacific Island Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (PILNA) framework.

"Regionally, there has been considerable increase in numeracy and a not so considerable increase in literacy," she said.

"And there are a whole host of reasons for this. With numeracy, your answer is either right or wrong, however, literacy is quite complex to measure.

"What students read and how much they comprehend what they read and how they express what they understand is difficult to measure.

"The language students speak at home as opposed to the language teachers use and what they instruct in is a contributory factor.

"There are a whole host of factors and one of the goals of PILNA is to help ministries of education identify areas to focus on and improve literacy and numeracy for Pacific children."

Permanent secretaries and literacy and numeracy experts from 15 Pacific Island ministries of education attended the workshop.

Participants revisited literacy and numeracy benchmarks that were reviewed in September last year.

The benchmarks were used to develop the 2018 literacy and numeracy framework and test blueprints.

The test items will be trialled in October 2017 on some Year 4 and Year 6 students across the region.

PILNA was administered in 13 countries in October 2015. More than 45,000 Year 4 and Year 6 students from 700 schools took part.