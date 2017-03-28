Fiji Time: 12:36 PM on Tuesday 28 March

State reaches out to farmers

Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

USE natural resources to attract Government's attention for the need to increase rural development like farm roads, villagers were told during the National Development Plan consultation.

This was the plea made to Saqani villagers in Caka­udrove Province by Northern divisional planning officer Alipate Bolalevu.

Mr Bolalevu said Government would certainly build roads in areas that were vastly used for farming purposes.

"This is very important because it's an economic return for the farmers, Government and the nation," he said.

"If you have 10,000 or 20,000 yaqona or dalo plants in an area that has no farm road, then we will move in to construct farm roads because it is economically viable.

"But if you only have only 10 or 20 plants of yaqona or dalo and want access to farms, we will have to work with you to increase production."

Mr Bolalevu said it would be a waste of money to build roads that would eventually lie idle and not made use of by communities.

"It is only fair to make use of roads that Government invests in with a lot of money," he said.

"And villagers need to tell us if they have big projects so we can help out because this development plan is to assist citizens.

"We have been informed of big farms around the North and Government is working with farmers to connect them to markets."

Consultations started in Cakaudrove province yesterday.








