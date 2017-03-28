Fire inquiry

/ Front page / News

POLICE are continuing investigations into a fire that claimed the lives of three sisters in Labasa last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a fire officer from Suva was assigned to the site and was working with police to determine the cause of the fire.

Ms Naisoro said they would not comment on the probability of the incident being an arson case.

"We cannot release the results of the post mortem, but at this point we can only confirm that police investigations into the case are continuing," she said.

"The brother of the sisters who was also inside the house when the incident happened is still admitted at Labasa Hospital."

Close family members of the victims revealed to this newspaper that the three girls died from burns they sustained during the fire.

They also say the funeral will be held tomorrow.

Dead are 13-year-old Kajal Kumar, 9-year-old Karina Kumar and 6-year-old Esha Kumar who were asleep inside their threebedroom house when it was destroyed in the fire.

The brother of the three girls, 11-year-old Rishab Kumar, managed to escape the inferno. The incident happened in Boca, Bulileka, outside Labasa Town on Friday evening.