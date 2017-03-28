Fiji Time: 12:36 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fire inquiry

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

POLICE are continuing investigations into a fire that claimed the lives of three sisters in Labasa last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a fire officer from Suva was assigned to the site and was working with police to determine the cause of the fire.

Ms Naisoro said they would not comment on the probability of the incident being an arson case.

"We cannot release the results of the post mortem, but at this point we can only confirm that police investigations into the case are continuing," she said.

"The brother of the sisters who was also inside the house when the incident happened is still admitted at Labasa Hospital."

Close family members of the victims revealed to this newspaper that the three girls died from burns they sustained during the fire.

They also say the funeral will be held tomorrow.

Dead are 13-year-old Kajal Kumar, 9-year-old Karina Kumar and 6-year-old Esha Kumar who were asleep inside their threebedroom house when it was destroyed in the fire.

The brother of the three girls, 11-year-old Rishab Kumar, managed to escape the inferno. The incident happened in Boca, Bulileka, outside Labasa Town on Friday evening.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  3. Search for sisters and father
  4. Mill no more
  5. $157m bust
  6. Strip search claimant on bail
  7. 8-9 grams per day
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Fire inquiry
  10. Regional meeting to discuss border control

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)